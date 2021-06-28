Scorpions, Queensryche Going To Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp have announced a Las Vegas event next spring that will feature The Scorpions, Sebastian Bach and members of Queensryche, according to MAD Ink PR.

The Rockstar mentors for the camp will include Vinny Appice (Dio, Black Sabbath), Gary Hoey, Lez Warner (The Cult), Teddy Adreadis (Guns n' Roses, Alice Cooper), Zach Throne (Slash), Chris Reeve (Filter), John Corabi, Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake) and many more.

The camp will be taking place in Las Vegas, NV over Thursday, March 31 through Sunday, April 3 that will end with a mainstage performance of the campers with the celebrity mentors at Planet Hollywood, on the Las Vegas Strip. Registration will be available here.



