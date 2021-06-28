The Bronx Deliver 'Curb Feelers' Video

The Bronx have released a music video for their new song "Curb Feelers". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Bronx VI," which is set to hit stores on August 27th.

Frontman Matt Caughthran had this to say about the track, "Every Bronx record has a backbone track, a sonic anchor that sets the tone for the entire album.'Curb Feelers' is the rock that the rest of the record breaks itself against."

Fans can also catch the band live this summer when they hit the road with Rancid and Dropkick Murphys for a U.S. tour. See the dates and watch the video below:

August 10 Waite Park, MN The Ledge Amphitheater

August 11 Kansas City, MO Grinders

August 13 Lincoln, NE Lincoln on the Streets

August 14 Wichita, KS Wave

August 15 Sauget, IL Pop's Outside

August 17 Washington, PA Wild Things Park

August 18 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

August 20 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 21 Worcester, MA The Palladium Outdoors

August 22 Lewiston, NY Artpark Amphitheater

August 23 Columbus, OH Express Live!

August 25 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union Live!

August 27 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summerstage

August 28 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium

August 31 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage @ Mann Music Center

September 1 Bridgeport, CT Hartford Health Care Amphitheater

September 27 Corpus Christi, TX Concrete Street Amphitheatre

September 28 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre

September 29 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoom Amphitheatre

October 1 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom Outdoors

October 2 Sandy, UT U of U Health Plaza Rio Tinto Stadium

October 4 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

October 5 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

October 7 Palo Alto, CA Frost Amphitheater

October 9 Santa Ana, CA Observatory OC Festival Grounds

October 10 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park

October 12 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre

October 13 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

October 15 Las Vegas, NV Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

October 16 Los Angeles, CA Shrine LA Outdoors

