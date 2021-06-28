The Bronx Deliver 'Curb Feelers' Video

The Bronx have released a music video for their new song "Curb Feelers". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Bronx VI," which is set to hit stores on August 27th.
first video in support of their upcoming album, Bronx VI (Aug. 27, Cooking Vinyl), sharing the gritty, garage-based, Estevan Oriol directed clip for "Curb Feelers" (https://youtu.be/lNJtdgtPggU).
Frontman Matt Caughthran had this to say about the track, "Every Bronx record has a backbone track, a sonic anchor that sets the tone for the entire album.'Curb Feelers' is the rock that the rest of the record breaks itself against."
Fans can also catch the band live this summer when they hit the road with Rancid and Dropkick Murphys for a U.S. tour. See the dates and watch the video below:
August 10 Waite Park, MN The Ledge Amphitheater
August 11 Kansas City, MO Grinders
August 13 Lincoln, NE Lincoln on the Streets
August 14 Wichita, KS Wave
August 15 Sauget, IL Pop's Outside
August 17 Washington, PA Wild Things Park
August 18 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
August 20 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 21 Worcester, MA The Palladium Outdoors
August 22 Lewiston, NY Artpark Amphitheater
August 23 Columbus, OH Express Live!
August 25 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union Live!
August 27 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summerstage
August 28 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium
August 31 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage @ Mann Music Center
September 1 Bridgeport, CT Hartford Health Care Amphitheater
September 27 Corpus Christi, TX Concrete Street Amphitheatre
September 28 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre
September 29 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoom Amphitheatre
October 1 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom Outdoors
October 2 Sandy, UT U of U Health Plaza Rio Tinto Stadium
October 4 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
October 5 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater
October 7 Palo Alto, CA Frost Amphitheater
October 9 Santa Ana, CA Observatory OC Festival Grounds
October 10 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park
October 12 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre
October 13 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
October 15 Las Vegas, NV Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
October 16 Los Angeles, CA Shrine LA Outdoors
