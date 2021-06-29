.

Love The Hate Unleash 'Solid Ground' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-29-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Love The Hate single art

Mobile, AL based hard rockers Love The Hate have released a music video for their forthcoming single "Solid Ground", which is set to be released on July 6th.

The clip was directed and filmed by Thomas Crane of KillDevil Films (Saliva, Todd La Torre [Queensryche], Eve to Adam), and features Kristi Craft and Billy Culbertson.

The band had this to say, "'Solid Ground' deals with the familiar feelings of heartbreak, loneliness, and uncertainty in moving on in the wake of a toxic relationship." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Love The Hate Unleash 'Solid Ground' Video

News > Love The Hate

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Going Vegas With New Residency- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH Headline Dates- Metallica Share Alternative Version Of 'Sad But True'- more

Scott Weiland Movie In The Works- Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Passes 1 Billion Milestone- Alex Lifeson's New Band Mixing Album- Skid Row's Johnny Solinger Passes Away- more

Marilyn Manson To Turn Himself Into Police For Assault Charges- Between The Buried And Me 'Fix The Error' With New Single- The High Plains Drifters Surprise Fans- more

Judas Priest Plan Some Surprises For Upcoming Tour- KISS Preview A&E Biography Special KISStory- Foo Fighters' 'Making A Fire' Re-visioned By Mark Ronson- ZZ Top-more

Reviews

Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker

Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time

Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition

Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71

Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)

advertisement
Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH Headline Dates

Swallow The Sun Preview New Live Album With 'Don't Fall Asleep' Video

Marillion Share 'Seasons End' From Forthcoming Live Package

Love The Hate Unleash 'Solid Ground' Video

Sammy Hagar Going Vegas With New Residency

Metallica Share Alternative Version Of 'Sad But True'

Alan Jackson's Where I Come From Benefit Performance Streaming Online

Singled Out: Gone Gone Beyond's Canyons