Royal Blood Release 'Oblivion' Video

(hennemusic) Royal Blood are streaming a video for "Oblivion", a track from their latest album, "Typhoons." Created by and starring American musician and filmmaker Liam Lynch - who previously delivered a video for the song "Boilermaker" - the clip follows a recently-issued live performance of the song.
The third studio set by bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher earned Royal Blood their third straight UK No. 1 album, following similar success with their 2014 self-titled debut and 2017's "How Did We Get So Dark?"
The duo produced most of the project themselves, with some additional work handled by Paul Epworth and Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme. Watch the video here.
