.

Royal Blood Release 'Oblivion' Video

Bruce Henne | 06-30-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Royal Blood promo photo

(hennemusic) Royal Blood are streaming a video for "Oblivion", a track from their latest album, "Typhoons." Created by and starring American musician and filmmaker Liam Lynch - who previously delivered a video for the song "Boilermaker" - the clip follows a recently-issued live performance of the song.

The third studio set by bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher earned Royal Blood their third straight UK No. 1 album, following similar success with their 2014 self-titled debut and 2017's "How Did We Get So Dark?"

The duo produced most of the project themselves, with some additional work handled by Paul Epworth and Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Royal Blood Release 'Oblivion' Video

Royal Blood Release Video For Orchestral 'All We Have Is Now'

Royal Blood Share Oblivion Performance Video

Royal Blood Share SebastiAn Remix

Royal Blood Share Orchestral Version Of 'Limbo'

Royal Blood's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online

Royal Blood To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Royal Blood's Jonathan Ross Show Performance Goes Online

Royal Blood Rock 'Boilermaker' In New Video

Royal Blood Top Album Chart With 'Typhoons'

News > Royal Blood

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Would Change Eddie Van Halen Parts Of 'Red'- K.K. Downing Faced Legal Warning Over KK's Priest Name- Of Mice & Men To Launching Live Streaming Series- more

Sammy Hagar Going Vegas With New Residency- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH Headline Dates- Metallica Share Alternative Version Of 'Sad But True'- more

Scott Weiland Movie In The Works- Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Passes 1 Billion Milestone- Alex Lifeson's New Band Mixing Album- Skid Row's Johnny Solinger Passes Away- more

Marilyn Manson To Turn Himself Into Police For Assault Charges- Between The Buried And Me 'Fix The Error' With New Single- The High Plains Drifters Surprise Fans- more

Reviews

MorleyView HorrorPops

Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker

Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time

Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition

Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71

advertisement
Latest News

Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown Lead Blue Ridge Rock Fest Lineup

Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' Given Metal Makeover By Tragedy

Sammy Hagar Would Change Eddie Van Halen Parts Of 'Red'

K.K. Downing Faced Legal Warning Over KK's Priest Band Name

Royal Blood Release 'Oblivion' Video

August Burns Red Unleash 'Bloodletter' Video

Of Mice & Men To Launching Live Streaming Series Via Twitch

Zao Announce Headline Tour Dates Ahead Of Furnace Festival