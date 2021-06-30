.

Zao Announce Headline Tour Dates Ahead Of Furnace Festival

Keavin Wiggins | 06-30-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Zao tour poster

Zao have announced a string of headline show in September leading up to their appearance at this year's Furnace Festival in Birmingham, Al on September 24th.

They will be kicking things off in Morgantown, WV on September 19th at 123 Pleasant Street, followed by shows in Reading, Harrisonburg, Greenville and Seasick Records in Birmingham.

The band released their latest studio album, "The Crimson Corridor" back in April. See the headline dates and watch the video for the single "Ship Of Theseus" below:

Zoe tour dates:
9/19 Morgantown, WV - 123 Pleasant Street
9/20 Reading, PA - Reverb
9/21 Harrisonburg, VA - The Golden Pony
9/22 Greenville, SC - The Radio Room
9/23 Birmingham, AL - Seasick Records
9/24 Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest


Related Stories


Zao Announce Headline Tour Dates Ahead Of Furnace Festival

Zao Share Video For New Song 'Transitions'

Zao Premiere 'Ship Of Theseus' Video

Zao Reveal First Song From New Album

Zao Announce New Album 'The Crimson Corridor'

Zao's Early Recordings Among Upcoming Releases

News > Zao

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Would Change Eddie Van Halen Parts Of 'Red'- K.K. Downing Faced Legal Warning Over KK's Priest Name- Of Mice & Men To Launching Live Streaming Series- more

Sammy Hagar Going Vegas With New Residency- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH Headline Dates- Metallica Share Alternative Version Of 'Sad But True'- more

Scott Weiland Movie In The Works- Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Passes 1 Billion Milestone- Alex Lifeson's New Band Mixing Album- Skid Row's Johnny Solinger Passes Away- more

Marilyn Manson To Turn Himself Into Police For Assault Charges- Between The Buried And Me 'Fix The Error' With New Single- The High Plains Drifters Surprise Fans- more

Reviews

MorleyView HorrorPops

Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker

Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time

Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition

Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71

advertisement
Latest News

Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown Lead Blue Ridge Rock Fest Lineup

Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' Given Metal Makeover By Tragedy

Sammy Hagar Would Change Eddie Van Halen Parts Of 'Red'

K.K. Downing Faced Legal Warning Over KK's Priest Band Name

Royal Blood Release 'Oblivion' Video

August Burns Red Unleash 'Bloodletter' Video

Of Mice & Men To Launching Live Streaming Series Via Twitch

Zao Announce Headline Tour Dates Ahead Of Furnace Festival