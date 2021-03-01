The Psychedelic Furs Share 'Wrong Train' Video

The Psychedelic Furs have released a music video for their new single "Wrong Train". The track comes from the band's latest album "Made Of Rain".
The video was directed by directed by award-winning artist, photographer, and filmmaker Hans Neleman and was inspired by frontman Richard Butler's paintings.
Neleman had this to say, "Wrong Train" explores the theme of a disintegrating relationship and the idea was to deliver something rooted in a more abstract realm rather than illustrating the lyrics literally. I photographed and filmed Richard while painting his face as if he were delivering an art performance".
Richard Butler added, "'Wrong Train' continues the black and white textured, mysterious feel of the previous videos from 'Made Of Rain'. It was a pleasure working along with Hans Neleman on this project.
"The creativity Hans, Peter Sebastian and their team brought shows in every frame. Much like in paintings, imagery in this video is altered to where it is seen in an entirely different way." Watch the video below:
