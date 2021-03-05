Foo Fighters' Late Late Show Appearance Streaming Online

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters performed their latest single, "Waiting On A War", on the March 3 episode of CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden and video from the appearance has been shared online.

The band delivered the track from their recently-released tenth album, "Medicine At Midnight", following a virtual interview session with the host. Co-produced by the band and Greg Kurstin, the project debuted at No. 1 in the UK and at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200.

The Foo Fighters delivered the No. 4 Rock News Story of The Year and were named the No. 3 Rock News Artist Of The Year as a part of the 2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards.

The group are among the artists under consideration for induction into the 2021 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Watch their appearance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

