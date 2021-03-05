Singled Out: Casey Ahern's Bradley

Casey Ahern just released her brand new single "Bradley," and to celebrate we have asked her to tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story:

At first listen, "Bradley" seems to be a romantic song about a special guy in my life. However, that's not necessarily the case. Growing up, our ranch in Bradley, CA has always been the one place where I feel like when I'm there, I don't have to run. That I am completely in love with where I'm at. So, when writing a song about how much the ranch means to me, what better way to express that than with a love song for it?

Every time I had to leave the ranch to go back to the city, I would literally "break down and cry at just the thought of saying goodbye." One day I was back in Los Angeles driving and really missing the ranch, so I started to sing about it and record voice memo ideas on my phone. I just took key aspects of the ranch and personified them; for example, "I get lost on the roads inside your eyes" and "you could have a town named after you."

"Bradley" was recorded in Nashville at Sound Emporium Studios with Nathan Meckel and Mark Niemiec, collectively known as The Buzz Brothers, and features a powerhouse ensemble of Music City musicians - guitarists Tim Galloway (Josh Turner, Luke Bryan) and Kris Donegan (Brett Eldredge, Shania Twain), bassist Lee Hendricks (Eric Church), keyboardist David Dorn (Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini), drummer Matt King (Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne) and two-time Grammy nominated violinist Eamon McLoughlin (Rodney Crowell, The Band Perry).

This song is so special to me because it's about the place that my family always dreamt of owning, and growing up there influenced so much of who I am today. It's 80 acres of natural land with a house that's filled with so many memories made of when I was young and all the new ones I'm making today. "Bradley" is a personal song to me, but I think everyone has some sort of "Bradley" in their life - a comforting person, place, or hobby that allows them to get away from their troubles, for at least a little while, and embrace something they truly love.

