Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49

Entombed and current Entombed A.D. frontman LG Petrov has died at the age of 49, according to announcement from his band. The vocalist shared last summer that he was battling cancer.

Entombed A.D. broke the sad news to fans. They wrote, "We are devastated to announce that our beloved friend Lars-Goran Petrov has left us.

"Our brother, leader, vocalist, our Chief Rebel Angel went on another ride last night. It's with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that Lars-Goran Petrov has left us.

"He was (is!!!) an incredible friend, and a person that has touched so many people. He has changed so many lives with his voice, his music, his character and his unique personality.

"LG's smile is something that we will carry forever in our hearts. When asked in an interview what he would like to have written on his grave and what about his legacy, he said: 'I will never die, it will never die'. And you didn't. You will live forever in our hearts."

Petrov shared the news that he had cancer back in August of last year. He said at the time, ""I've been hit with uncureable cancer (gallvagscancer in Swedish), and have been battling it for some time now. It can't be removed but the doctors are trying to control it with chemo therapy. Life takes its weird turns..."



