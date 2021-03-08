The Spill Canvas Release First New Album In Almost A Decade

The Spill Canvas just released their long-awaited new studio album "Conduit", which features the previously released singles "Darkside," "Firestorm" and "Molecules" feat. Sherry Dupree-Bemis of Eisley.

The album was self-produced by the band along with their manager John Rupp and they recorded the effort at Soundmine Studios in PA's Pocono Mountains.



Frontman Nick Thomas had this to say about the new record, "It's been 9 years since our last full length album was released. That said-we're beyond ready to present our 6th LP, Conduit, to the world.

"Created in the rural woods of Pennsylvania over the span of a couple years, we feel it's our most comprehensive work to date." Stream the album here.



