The Spill Canvas Release First New Album In Almost A Decade

The Spill Canvas just released their long-awaited new studio album "Conduit", which features the previously released singles "Darkside," "Firestorm" and "Molecules" feat. Sherry Dupree-Bemis of Eisley.
The album was self-produced by the band along with their manager John Rupp and they recorded the effort at Soundmine Studios in PA's Pocono Mountains.
Frontman Nick Thomas had this to say about the new record, "It's been 9 years since our last full length album was released. That said-we're beyond ready to present our 6th LP, Conduit, to the world.
"Created in the rural woods of Pennsylvania over the span of a couple years, we feel it's our most comprehensive work to date." Stream the album here.
The Spill Canvas Visit The 'Darkside' With New Video
The Spill Canvas Recruit Eisley's Sherri Dupree-Bemis For New Song
Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49- Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online- The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'-
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Was Told 'Back In Black' Would Never Fly- Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Father Passes Away- The Mars Volta Announce Box Set- more
Stryper's Oz Fox Recovering From Brain Surgery- Children Of Bodom's Alexi Laiho's Cause Of Death Revealed- Tom Petty 'You Saw Me Comin' Video Released- Zao- more
Metallica Celebrate Master Of Puppets Anniversary On TV- Wolfgang Van Halen Shares 'You're To Blame' Lyric Video- Ghost 'Life Eternal' Video- When Rob Zombie Met Ozzy- more
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49
Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online
Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online
The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'
Metal Allstars Cover Depeche Mode Classic
Guns N' Roses' Matt Sorum Delays Autobiography Release
Mae Offshoot Demons Shares First Song From New Album
Seether Added To Rock Hall Of Fame Exhibit