Anneke van Giersbergen Announce Darkest Skies Virtual Experience

Michael Angulia | 03-09-2021

Anneke van Giersbergen has announced a special livestream event to celebrate the release of her new album 'The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest'.

This broadcast will be taking place on March 28th and will feature a solo acoustic performance focusing largely on Anneke's new album. The setlist also includes a couple of songs from her back catalogue that most fans will be hearing for the first time in an intimate setting. The event furthermore showcases five music videos and some behind the scenes footage. Running time is approximately 60 minutes (excluding bonus tracks).

Anneke had this to say, "As I won't be able to tour for the foreseeable future, I wanted to create something special to celebrate the release of my new album 'The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest'.

"This streaming event features a solo acoustic live performance, complemented with 5 music videos. I'm so happy to have this opportunity to stay connected with my worldwide audience and I'm very excited to share this experience together with you!" Tickets are available here.

