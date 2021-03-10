.

A Day To Remember Reveal 'Everything We Need' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-10-2021

A Day To Remember Cover art courtesy Elektra

A Day To Remember have released a music video for their latest "Everything We Need." The song comes from the band's recently released new studio album "You're Welcome".

Jeremy McKinnon previous had this to say about the song, "This was one of the song ideas I started with Jon Bellion and ended up finishing later on with the help of Nick Long.

"A song about going on a drive to clear your head and having a pinch me moment. Realizing you have everything in life you need right now." Stream "Everything We Need" below:


