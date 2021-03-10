Andrew Loog Oldham (Rolling Stones) Coming To Monsters Of Rock Radio

Monsters Of Rock Radio have announced that legendary former Rolling Stones manager and producer Andrew Loog Oldham will be joining Rudy Sarzo for a special episode of Six Degrees of Sarzo that will air this Friday, March 12th at 2PM PST. MOR sent over the following details:
Rudy Sarzo had this to say, "Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Andrew Loog Oldham is one of the most significant producer/manager/record label pioneers of ALL time. His guidance of The Small Faces, Humble Pie, The Nice, his work with The Beatles and finally The Rolling Stones' where he took them from the seedy London clubs to becoming the World's Greatest Rock and Roll band"
Oldham, who was only 19 when he took over managing The Rolling Stones, is the last man standing of the great 1960s rock and roll managers. Although Andrew managed & produced all of the Stones' records during the band's classic era of 1963 to 1967, Oldham was much more than that to The Stones. He produced their early recordings without really knowing what a record producer did. He had a knack as to what worked. When the band were struggling for a follow-up to their first single, Oldham convinced John Lennon and Paul McCartney into giving the Stones an unreleased and unrecorded song to cover. "I Wanna Be Your Man" hit number 12 on the charts and was the catalyst for much that followed.
"We are honored to have British Invasion Royalty joining the show. The rock and roll stories he has are second to none. Andrew's contributions to the soundtrack of my life were a source of huge inspiration to me and my generation. This will be a very special episode of Six Degrees of Sarzo" added Sarzo.
The Andrew Loog Oldham episode will air on the Dash Radio Network at the following times:
Friday March 12th 2PM-6PM PST
Saturday March 13th 8AM-12PM PST
Sunday March 14th 4PM-8PPM PST
Tuesday March 16th 8PM-Midnight PST
Find more details here.
Ghost Frontman And The Hellacopters Rock Rolling Stones Classic
Rolling Stones Made UK Chart History 2020 In Review
Guns N' Roses Offshoot Cover Rolling Stones Classic 2020 In Review
Rolling Stones Unplugged For One World Together At Home 2020 In Review
Saxon Release Video For Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black'
Rolling Stones Announce Limited Edition Red Vinyl
2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards Countdown Launched
The Rolling Stones Release Live 'Midnight Rambler' Video
The Rolling Stones Stream 'Mixed Emotions' Video From Steel Wheels Live
Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth- Megadeth's Ellefson Set Release For 'Dwellers'- Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'- Smith and Kotzen- A Day To Remember - more
Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song- Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity- 87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings- more
Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49- Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online- The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Was Told 'Back In Black' Would Never Fly- Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Father Passes Away- The Mars Volta Announce Box Set- more
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth 1990 Package
Megadeth's David Ellefson Set Release Date For 'Dwellers'
Slipknot and Halestorm Stars Talk Long Live Rock
INXS Star Andrew Farriss Streaming His First Solo Concert
Barenaked Ladies Announce Flips N' Hits Streaming Event
Singled Out: A Crime Called's Drown
Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'
Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Release 'Running' Lyric Video