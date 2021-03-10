Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has unplugged for a brand new acoustic version of his solo single "Samantha's Gone", a track featured on his debut solo album "CMFT".

Taylor released the album last October and he was joined on the effort by bassist Jason Christopher, drummer Dustin Schoenhofer, and guitarist Zach Throne and his Stone Sour bandmate Christian Martucci.

A previous single from the album, "Black Eyes Blue," recently topped the Active Rock Radio chart, which made Corey the first artist to claim the No. 1 spot on the chart with three separate projects after claiming the top spot previously with Stone Sour and Slipknot. Check out the unplugged version of "Samantha's Gone" below:

