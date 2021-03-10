.

Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'

Keavin Wiggins | 03-10-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Corey Taylor still from song stream video

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has unplugged for a brand new acoustic version of his solo single "Samantha's Gone", a track featured on his debut solo album "CMFT".

Taylor released the album last October and he was joined on the effort by bassist Jason Christopher, drummer Dustin Schoenhofer, and guitarist Zach Throne and his Stone Sour bandmate Christian Martucci.

A previous single from the album, "Black Eyes Blue," recently topped the Active Rock Radio chart, which made Corey the first artist to claim the No. 1 spot on the chart with three separate projects after claiming the top spot previously with Stone Sour and Slipknot. Check out the unplugged version of "Samantha's Gone" below:


Related Stories


Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'

Corey Taylor Releases 'Samantha's Gone' Video

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax 2020 In Review

Metallica, Mastodon, Corey Taylor Lead Alice In Chains Tribute

Slipknot Discussing Doing New Album Next Year Says Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Black Eyes Blue'

Corey Taylor Shares 'Halfway Down' Video From Forum Or Against 'Em Event

Corey Taylor Shares Rehearsal Footage For Forum Or Against 'Em Livestream

Corey Taylor Releases 'Culture Head' Video

Corey Taylor To Rock WWE NXT With New Song Debut

News > Corey Taylor

advertisement
Day In Rock

Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth- Megadeth's Ellefson Set Release For 'Dwellers'- Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'- Smith and Kotzen- A Day To Remember - more

Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song- Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity- 87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings- more

Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49- Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online- The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Was Told 'Back In Black' Would Never Fly- Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Father Passes Away- The Mars Volta Announce Box Set- more

Reviews

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2

Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder

Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines

MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold

advertisement
Latest News

Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth 1990 Package

Megadeth's David Ellefson Set Release Date For 'Dwellers'

Slipknot and Halestorm Stars Talk Long Live Rock

INXS Star Andrew Farriss Streaming His First Solo Concert

Barenaked Ladies Announce Flips N' Hits Streaming Event

Singled Out: A Crime Called's Drown

Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'

Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Release 'Running' Lyric Video