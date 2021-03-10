The Quireboys Reschedule 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

The Quireboys have announced that they have rescheduled four of that dates of their "A Bit Of What You Fancy" 30th Anniversary Tour to June of 2022.
The first leg of the tour is set to kick off on October 14, 2021 in Glasgow at the Garage and will wrap up on November 27th in Gloucester at the Guildhall.
The newly rescheduled second leg will include the rescheduled dates: Oxford Bullingdon (June 11), Southend Chinnerys (June 12), Bristol Thekla (June 17), and Nottingham Rescue Rooms (June 18).
The band is currently re-recording their debut album, "A Bit Of What You Fancy", for a special 30th anniversary edition that will be released in various formats later this year.
Frontman Spike had this to say, "A Bit of What You Fancy is where it all began for the Quireboys. It was an incredible album that launched our career.
"However, the way we sound and play now doesn't do it justice. Henceforth, it has been a pleasure updating it to our modern-day gypsy rock and roll sound. I'm sure everyone will enjoy this new version in all its glory, marking its 30th Anniversary." See the tour dates below:
The Garage, Glasgow
Thursday 14 October 2021
Lemon Tree, Aberdeen
Saturday 15 October 2021
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
Thursday 18 November 2021
Sage, Gateshead
Friday 19 November 2021
Sugarmill, Stoke
Saturday 20 November 2021
O2 Club Academy, Manchester
Friday 26 November 2021
The Guildhall, Gloucester
Saturday 27 November 2021
Concorde 2, Brighton
Friday 21 January 2022
O2 Institute 2, Birmingham
Saturday 22 January 2022
Bullingdon, Oxford
Saturday 11 June 2022
Chinnerys, Southend
Sunday 12 June 2022
Thekla, Bristol
Friday 17 June 2022
Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
Saturday 18 June 2022
The Quireboys Announce 30th Anniversary Tour
L.A. Guns and London Quireboys Offshoot The Brutalists Announce Album
Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth- Megadeth's Ellefson Set Release For 'Dwellers'- Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'- Smith and Kotzen- A Day To Remember - more
Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song- Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity- 87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings- more
Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49- Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online- The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Was Told 'Back In Black' Would Never Fly- Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Father Passes Away- The Mars Volta Announce Box Set- more
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth 1990 Package
Megadeth's David Ellefson Set Release Date For 'Dwellers'
Slipknot and Halestorm Stars Talk Long Live Rock
INXS Star Andrew Farriss Streaming His First Solo Concert
Barenaked Ladies Announce Flips N' Hits Streaming Event
Singled Out: A Crime Called's Drown
Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'
Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Release 'Running' Lyric Video