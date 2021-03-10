The Quireboys Reschedule 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

The Quireboys have announced that they have rescheduled four of that dates of their "A Bit Of What You Fancy" 30th Anniversary Tour to June of 2022.

The first leg of the tour is set to kick off on October 14, 2021 in Glasgow at the Garage and will wrap up on November 27th in Gloucester at the Guildhall.

The newly rescheduled second leg will include the rescheduled dates: Oxford Bullingdon (June 11), Southend Chinnerys (June 12), Bristol Thekla (June 17), and Nottingham Rescue Rooms (June 18).

The band is currently re-recording their debut album, "A Bit Of What You Fancy", for a special 30th anniversary edition that will be released in various formats later this year.

Frontman Spike had this to say, "A Bit of What You Fancy is where it all began for the Quireboys. It was an incredible album that launched our career.

"However, the way we sound and play now doesn't do it justice. Henceforth, it has been a pleasure updating it to our modern-day gypsy rock and roll sound. I'm sure everyone will enjoy this new version in all its glory, marking its 30th Anniversary." See the tour dates below:



The Garage, Glasgow

Thursday 14 October 2021

Lemon Tree, Aberdeen

Saturday 15 October 2021

Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Thursday 18 November 2021

Sage, Gateshead

Friday 19 November 2021

Sugarmill, Stoke

Saturday 20 November 2021

O2 Club Academy, Manchester

Friday 26 November 2021

The Guildhall, Gloucester

Saturday 27 November 2021

Concorde 2, Brighton

Friday 21 January 2022

O2 Institute 2, Birmingham

Saturday 22 January 2022

Bullingdon, Oxford

Saturday 11 June 2022

Chinnerys, Southend

Sunday 12 June 2022

Thekla, Bristol

Friday 17 June 2022

Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Saturday 18 June 2022



