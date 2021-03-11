Cheap Trick Stream New Single 'Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll'

(hennemusic) Cheap Trick are streaming their brand new single, "Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "In Another World."
Due April 9 and produced by Julian Raymond, the project includes the band's 2019 cover of John Lennon's "Gimme Some Truth" and was recently launched with the set's lead track, "Light Up The Fire."
The Rockford, IL group's 20th studio release follows a pair of 2017 records: "We're All Alright!" and "Christmas Christmas", and last fall's cover of the David Bowie classic "Rebel Rebel."
"In Another World" will be available digitally as well as on standard black vinyl, CD, digitally and via streaming platforms; a limited edition blue and white splattered vinyl will be available at independent record stores across America, while a limited edition picture disc will be available exclusively via Target.
One of music's hardest working live acts, Cheap Trick regularly play more than 150 nights each year, and while the pandemic has forced the band off the road for perhaps the longest hiatus of their storied history, they plan to return to the endless highway as soon as they can, including North American and UK tour dates.
"This band is held together by music," says singer Robin Zander. "It's the super glue that keeps us writing and putting records out. The reason we started the band in the first place was to tour and write songs and put records out. If all that went away, there would be no point then, would there?" Stream the new single here.
Cheap Trick Stream New Song 'Light Up The Fire' And Announce Album
Cheap Trick Preview New Single 'Light Up The Fire'
Cheap Trick's New Album In 'Ready To Go'
Megadeth Bassist Releases Vintage Cheap Trick Track From Covers Album
Cheap Trick Finish Work On New Album
ZZ Top Postpone Tour With Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick's 'At Budokan' Enters US National Recording Registry
Cheap Trick Joining Rod Stewart For Summer Tour
Cheap Trick In The Studio For 'Dream Police' Anniversary 2019 In Review
Killswitch Engage's Howard Jones Returns With Sion- Neil Peart's Drums Used On New Single- Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour- Phil Anselmo To Rock Pantera Classics- more
Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth- Megadeth's Ellefson Set Release For 'Dwellers'- Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'- Smith and Kotzen- A Day To Remember - more
Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song- Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity- 87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings- more
Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49- Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online- The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'- more
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
Killswitch Engage's Howard Jones Returns With Sion
Rush Icon Neil Peart's Drums Used On Crown Lands' New Single
The Scorpions Reveal Rescheduled Sin City Nights Residency Dates
Cheap Trick Stream New Single 'Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll'
Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour
Phil Anselmo To Rock Pantera Classics For Special Livestream
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Happy Endings' Video
Crowded House Mark The Return Of Live Music With Tour Kick Off