Cheap Trick Stream New Single 'Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll'

(hennemusic) Cheap Trick are streaming their brand new single, "Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "In Another World."

Due April 9 and produced by Julian Raymond, the project includes the band's 2019 cover of John Lennon's "Gimme Some Truth" and was recently launched with the set's lead track, "Light Up The Fire."

The Rockford, IL group's 20th studio release follows a pair of 2017 records: "We're All Alright!" and "Christmas Christmas", and last fall's cover of the David Bowie classic "Rebel Rebel."

"In Another World" will be available digitally as well as on standard black vinyl, CD, digitally and via streaming platforms; a limited edition blue and white splattered vinyl will be available at independent record stores across America, while a limited edition picture disc will be available exclusively via Target.

One of music's hardest working live acts, Cheap Trick regularly play more than 150 nights each year, and while the pandemic has forced the band off the road for perhaps the longest hiatus of their storied history, they plan to return to the endless highway as soon as they can, including North American and UK tour dates.

"This band is held together by music," says singer Robin Zander. "It's the super glue that keeps us writing and putting records out. The reason we started the band in the first place was to tour and write songs and put records out. If all that went away, there would be no point then, would there?" Stream the new single here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

