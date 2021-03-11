.

Crowded House Mark The Return Of Live Music With Tour Kick Off

Keavin Wiggins | 03-11-2021

Crowded House photo courtesy Full Coverage Communications

Live music is back! Crowded House launched their To The Island Tour with a sold out show at Christchurch Arena in New Zealand on Wednesday night (March 10th).

The band is touring ahead of the release of their new studio album, "Dreams Are Waiting", which is set to be released on June 4th. We were sent the following details about the tour kick off:

"With no social distancing or mask mandates currently in place, the band played to a sold-out crowd that was on their feet the entire night and had clearly waited a long time to see the return of live music.

"Founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour along with producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, guitarist and singer Liam Finn and drummer Elroy Finn delivered a slew of memorable performances from the band's early hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album."

News > Crowded House

