Crowded House Mark The Return Of Live Music With Tour Kick Off

Live music is back! Crowded House launched their To The Island Tour with a sold out show at Christchurch Arena in New Zealand on Wednesday night (March 10th).
The band is touring ahead of the release of their new studio album, "Dreams Are Waiting", which is set to be released on June 4th. We were sent the following details about the tour kick off:
"With no social distancing or mask mandates currently in place, the band played to a sold-out crowd that was on their feet the entire night and had clearly waited a long time to see the return of live music.
"Founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour along with producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, guitarist and singer Liam Finn and drummer Elroy Finn delivered a slew of memorable performances from the band's early hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album."
Crowded House Release 'To The Island' Video And Announce Album
Crowded House Release First New Song In Over A Decade
Crowded House Reuniting For 2020 Live Dates
Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour- Phil Anselmo To Rock Pantera Classics For Special Livestream- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Happy Endings' Video- more
Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth- Megadeth's Ellefson Set Release For 'Dwellers'- Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'- Smith and Kotzen- A Day To Remember - more
Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song- Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity- 87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings- more
Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49- Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online- The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'- more
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour
Phil Anselmo To Rock Pantera Classics For Special Livestream
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Happy Endings' Video
Crowded House Mark The Return Of Live Music With Tour Kick Off
Grouplove Return With New Video and Surprise Album
Singled Out: 10 Years After's Suranne Suranne
Skillet Launching Drive-In Theater Tour
Helloween Preview Epic New Single and Announce Album