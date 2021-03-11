Former Killswitch Engage singer Howard Jones is officially back with Sion, a new project with YouTube star Jared Dines, have released a music video for their debut single "The Blade".
The track was produced by Hiram Hernandez and mixed by Joseph Mcqueen and is first taste of music that fans are hearing from the new project and will be featured on their forthcoming album.
As we previous reported, Dines announced the project last summer. He wrote, "I'd like to officially announce that my friend (and musical inspiration) Howard Jones and myself are writing an album together!!" Watch the video below:
Howard Jones (Killswitch Engage) and Jared Dines Tease New Band Sion
Killswitch Engage's Howard Jones Returns With Sion- Neil Peart's Drums Used On New Single- Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour- Phil Anselmo To Rock Pantera Classics- more
Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth- Megadeth's Ellefson Set Release For 'Dwellers'- Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'- Smith and Kotzen- A Day To Remember - more
Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song- Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity- 87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings- more
Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49- Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online- The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'- more
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
Killswitch Engage's Howard Jones Returns With Sion
Rush Icon Neil Peart's Drums Used On Crown Lands' New Single
The Scorpions Reveal Rescheduled Sin City Nights Residency Dates
Cheap Trick Stream New Single 'Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll'
Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour
Phil Anselmo To Rock Pantera Classics For Special Livestream
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Happy Endings' Video
Crowded House Mark The Return Of Live Music With Tour Kick Off