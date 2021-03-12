.

Bewitcher Release 'Valley Of The Ravens' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-12-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bewitcher cover art courtesy Atom Splitter

Bewitcher have released a music video for their new single "Valley of the Ravens." The track comes from their forthcoming album "Cursed Be Thy Kingdom", which is set to hit stores on April 16th (vinyl on May 14th).

Vocalist and guitarist M. von Bewitcher had this to say, "In the burning times, tried and convicted for her crimes of black magic, a witch is sent to her demise in the dreaded wastelands where the scavenger birds make their home.

"Awash in atmosphere and dark bluesy energy, 'Valley of the Ravens' is a tale of death, rebirth and eternal vengeance." Watch the video, which is billed as "inspired by '70s Hammer Horror run through a Tarantino/Lynch lens", below:


Related Stories


Bewitcher Release 'Valley Of The Ravens' Video

Holy Grail, Striker And Bewitcher North American Tour

News > Bewitcher

advertisement
Day In Rock

Imagine Dragons Return With Two New Songs- Korn Announce Monumental Streaming Event- Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'- Rob Zombie- Chad Gray- more

Killswitch Engage's Howard Jones Returns With Sion- Neil Peart's Drums Used On New Single- Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour- Phil Anselmo To Rock Pantera Classics- more

Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth- Megadeth's Ellefson Set Release For 'Dwellers'- Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'- Smith and Kotzen- A Day To Remember - more

Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song- Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity- 87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2

Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder

Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines

advertisement
Latest News

Imagine Dragons Return With Two New Songs

Korn Announce Monumental Streaming Event

Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'

Hellyeah's Chad Gray Covers Elvis and Willie Nelson Classic

Rob Zombie Releases 'Crow Killer Blues' Video

CMT Crossroads Returning With Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price

Singled Out: SNKT's Almost Always

Bewitcher Release 'Valley Of The Ravens' Video