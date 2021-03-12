CMT Crossroads Returning With Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price

CMT Crossroads, the television show that pairs a country artist with a star from another genre, will be returning with a brand new episode on March 26th at 10PM ET.

The new episode will feature Nathaniel Rateliff, backed by longtime band The Nights Sweats, and country singer-songwriter Margo Price, and will be the first new installment of the hit series since Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini's episode premiered in March of last year.

"I am excited to be playing CMT Crossroads. Through the last five years the band and I constantly crossed paths with Margo Price and her band at Farm Aids, The Outlaw Fest, Newport Folk and more places. Our first chance to hang together was on Willie Nelson's bus at Farm Aid. Ever since this I have loved watching her and the band play. She is a hell of a performer and songwriter," shared Rateliff.

"I am so excited to sing with my friend Nathaniel and both of our bands at Crossroads," added Price. "Through the years the two of us have sat in and sang with both Willie and his son Lukas, but we have never sang together on our own material. I'm really looking forward to collaborating after all this time."



