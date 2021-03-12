Fame On Fire Release 'It's Okay' Video

Florida rockers Fame On Fire have released a music video for their new single "It's Okay". The track comes from the group's debut album "Levels".

guitarist Blake Saul had the following to say about the single, "The song is about accepting the fact that your enemy will never see eye to eye with you and taking a stand for what you believe.

"Sometimes pushing back at the negativity gives them what they deserve and puts the haters to sleep." Watch the brand new "It's Okay" music video below:

