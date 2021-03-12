Gizmachi Announce Virtual Album Release Party

Gizmachi have announced that they will be hosting a virtual album release party online this Sunday, March 14th, to celebrate the release of their new record "Omega Kaleid", which hit stores today.
Guitarist Jay Hannon had this to say about the album, "Sixteen years. It feels like a lifetime has passed since we released 'The Imbuing' in 2005. So much has changed between then and now... With us, with music, with the world, etc. But one thing has stayed constant: Our music.
"Yes, it's more focused and more mature, but it still sounds like us. There are many reasons why this record took so long to come out, but we're not here to make excuses. 'Omega Kaleid' is Gizmachi at our finest. Gizmachi on steroids. Unrelenting, uncompromising, unadulterated and unf***withable."
The streaming release party will be taking place this Sunday at 3PM EDT on the Johnny Beane YouTube channel , which also hosts the monthly "It's Metal Wednesday! LIVE!" series, hosted by GIZMACHI's Hannon and Brian Busam.
Brian had this to say, "As the host of the 'Gizmachi Take Over!' I can sum up this show with one word...Celebration!. I could not be more proud of my brothers on dropping one of the best metal albums in years!
"Join us to learn what went into the making of the album, have a few laughs and prepare for a special guest you won't want to miss!". Watch it below (once available):
Imagine Dragons Return With Two New Songs- Korn Announce Monumental Streaming Event- Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'- Rob Zombie- Chad Gray- more
Killswitch Engage's Howard Jones Returns With Sion- Neil Peart's Drums Used On New Single- Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour- Phil Anselmo To Rock Pantera Classics- more
Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth- Megadeth's Ellefson Set Release For 'Dwellers'- Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'- Smith and Kotzen- A Day To Remember - more
Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song- Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity- 87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings- more
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
Imagine Dragons Return With Two New Songs
Korn Announce Monumental Streaming Event
Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'
Hellyeah's Chad Gray Covers Elvis and Willie Nelson Classic
Rob Zombie Releases 'Crow Killer Blues' Video
CMT Crossroads Returning With Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price
Singled Out: SNKT's Almost Always
Bewitcher Release 'Valley Of The Ravens' Video