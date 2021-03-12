.

Gizmachi Announce Virtual Album Release Party

Keavin Wiggins | 03-12-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Gizmachi album cover art courtesy Adrenaline

Gizmachi have announced that they will be hosting a virtual album release party online this Sunday, March 14th, to celebrate the release of their new record "Omega Kaleid", which hit stores today.

Guitarist Jay Hannon had this to say about the album, "Sixteen years. It feels like a lifetime has passed since we released 'The Imbuing' in 2005. So much has changed between then and now... With us, with music, with the world, etc. But one thing has stayed constant: Our music.

"Yes, it's more focused and more mature, but it still sounds like us. There are many reasons why this record took so long to come out, but we're not here to make excuses. 'Omega Kaleid' is Gizmachi at our finest. Gizmachi on steroids. Unrelenting, uncompromising, unadulterated and unf***withable."

The streaming release party will be taking place this Sunday at 3PM EDT on the Johnny Beane YouTube channel , which also hosts the monthly "It's Metal Wednesday! LIVE!" series, hosted by GIZMACHI's Hannon and Brian Busam.

Brian had this to say, "As the host of the 'Gizmachi Take Over!' I can sum up this show with one word...Celebration!. I could not be more proud of my brothers on dropping one of the best metal albums in years!

"Join us to learn what went into the making of the album, have a few laughs and prepare for a special guest you won't want to miss!". Watch it below (once available):


Related Stories


Gizmachi Announce Virtual Album Release Party

News > Gizmachi

advertisement
Day In Rock

Imagine Dragons Return With Two New Songs- Korn Announce Monumental Streaming Event- Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'- Rob Zombie- Chad Gray- more

Killswitch Engage's Howard Jones Returns With Sion- Neil Peart's Drums Used On New Single- Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour- Phil Anselmo To Rock Pantera Classics- more

Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth- Megadeth's Ellefson Set Release For 'Dwellers'- Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'- Smith and Kotzen- A Day To Remember - more

Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song- Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity- 87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2

Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder

Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines

advertisement
Latest News

Imagine Dragons Return With Two New Songs

Korn Announce Monumental Streaming Event

Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'

Hellyeah's Chad Gray Covers Elvis and Willie Nelson Classic

Rob Zombie Releases 'Crow Killer Blues' Video

CMT Crossroads Returning With Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price

Singled Out: SNKT's Almost Always

Bewitcher Release 'Valley Of The Ravens' Video