Hellyeah's Chad Gray Covers Elvis and Willie Nelson Classic

Hellyeah frontman Chad Gray has released his new solo single, a cover of the classic hit "You Are Always On My Mind", which was made famous by Elvis Presley and Willie Nelson.
He explained how he came to cover the iconic track, "Planning a wedding is grueling - from flowers to location to picking the music. We initially chose 'Dream On' for our first dance song.
"Now I'm not sure how or why I landed on 'Always on my Mind.' I'm assuming I heard it in passing and it stuck. I just remember, late one night, thinking about it and going online to search the lyrics and listen to the track.
"As it was playing, the lyrics were so emotional and compelling that it actually moved me. So I reached out to my producer and very good friend Kevin Churko and asked if he would do a cover with me.
"He responded, 'What song?' I told him and he was like, 'WHOA! Okay.' So he reached out to the keyboard player for Ozzy, who is obviously not doing anything in this sh*t time we're living in, and sent us three different takes and flavors of the song.
"We landed on one and started tracking it vocally. It was super cool when I started it, because I realized that this was such a different way of singing. No one has ever heard me doing anything like this.
"This was done for my wedding, but I thought, 'Should I release this song to the public?' I always talk about how I look at my fans as more than fans. They're family, and I wanted to share this moment with them."
Chad has launched a new website www.chadnesss.com as an online hub for all of his activities. Check out the "You Are Always On My Mind" cover below:
Imagine Dragons Return With Two New Songs- Korn Announce Monumental Streaming Event- Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'- Rob Zombie- Chad Gray- more
Killswitch Engage's Howard Jones Returns With Sion- Neil Peart's Drums Used On New Single- Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour- Phil Anselmo To Rock Pantera Classics- more
Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth- Megadeth's Ellefson Set Release For 'Dwellers'- Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'- Smith and Kotzen- A Day To Remember - more
Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song- Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity- 87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings- more
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
Imagine Dragons Return With Two New Songs
Korn Announce Monumental Streaming Event
Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'
Hellyeah's Chad Gray Covers Elvis and Willie Nelson Classic
Rob Zombie Releases 'Crow Killer Blues' Video
CMT Crossroads Returning With Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price
Singled Out: SNKT's Almost Always
Bewitcher Release 'Valley Of The Ravens' Video