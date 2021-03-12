Imagine Dragons Return With Two New Songs

Imagine Dragons have released two brand new songs, "Follow You" and "Cutthroat". This is the first new music from the band since their 2018 album "Origins.

"Follow You" was produced by Joel Little and was written by Dan Reynolds during a turning point in his marriage. According to the announcement, Dan "was on his way to sign divorce papers when he received a text from his wife so full of clarity that it shook him to his core. The couple postponed their split for the next week - and then forever." Watch the lyric video here.



"Cutthroat" was produced by Rick Rubin at his Shangri-La studio in Malibu and described as "a propulsive, punk-leaning anthem about killing the critic inside of you." Watch the lyric video below:

