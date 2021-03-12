Rob Zombie Releases 'Crow Killer Blues' Video

Rob Zombie has released a music video for his new song "Crow Killer Blues". The track comes from his brand new album, "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy", which hit stores today (March 12).
Zombie had this to say about the title of the new record, "I like to try to think of an album title that you've never heard before, even though it's probably one that you cannot remember. 'Cause nothing bothers me more than when I see the same title on multiple records. I'm, like, 'C'mon, man. There's a lot of words out there.' And I don't just string crazy stuff together, even though it sounds like it... I spend a long time on the title, and it changes constantly.
"When I first start the record, I don't know what anything is gonna be called, I don't know what it's gonna sound like. And then as the record starts forming, I start coming up with multiple titles, or ideas for titles.
"And then, by the time the record's done, I usually have what I think might be the title. And everyone's, like, 'What's the title? What's the title?' And I'm, like, 'Ehhh... I don't know yet,' even though I do know.
"And then I start messing around with the artwork, and then I'll change the title again, because I'm, like, 'Oh, now that doesn't look like that. It doesn't fit.' So, as random as it may all seem, I spent a lot of time trying to [find the right title for the record].
"And hopefully, when you're done listening to the record, what may sound like nonsense before you hear the music, after you've heard all the music, you can think to yourself, 'Well, of course, the only thing this album could have been called is 'The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy'." Watch the video below:
When Rob Zombie Met Ozzy Osbourne
Rob Zombie Releases 'The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man' Video
Rob Zombie Returns With New Video and Announces Album
Rob Zombie Delivering New Song In Time For Halloween
Duff McKagan and Rob Zombie Talk Johnny Ramone Tribute
Rob Zombie Announces Special 3 From Hell Event
September Mourning Announces Dates with Rob Zombie and More
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Ask Fans To Help Pick Next Cover
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Expand North American Tour
Imagine Dragons Return With Two New Songs- Korn Announce Monumental Streaming Event- Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'- Rob Zombie- Chad Gray- more
Killswitch Engage's Howard Jones Returns With Sion- Neil Peart's Drums Used On New Single- Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour- Phil Anselmo To Rock Pantera Classics- more
Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth- Megadeth's Ellefson Set Release For 'Dwellers'- Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'- Smith and Kotzen- A Day To Remember - more
Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song- Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity- 87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings- more
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
Imagine Dragons Return With Two New Songs
Korn Announce Monumental Streaming Event
Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'
Hellyeah's Chad Gray Covers Elvis and Willie Nelson Classic
Rob Zombie Releases 'Crow Killer Blues' Video
CMT Crossroads Returning With Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price
Singled Out: SNKT's Almost Always
Bewitcher Release 'Valley Of The Ravens' Video