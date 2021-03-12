Singled Out: SNKT's Almost Always

SNKT (Jack O'Connor) just released his new single "Almost Always," from his forthcoming album "No Saints," and to celebrate we have asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Usually, my litmus test for a good song idea is that it should get me to cry very early on in the process and tears definitely fell around the start of "Almost Always."

I've always loved the vibe of a minimalist electro line along with a melody, and that's exactly how this started out, with mainly just the synth and the bells and then I just started to feel out a melody. After I mapped out the direction of the song and main melody, I reached out to the wonderful Dylan Sitts to produce the song with me, whose work I've been a huge fan of as of late. I'm always attracted to people who don't usually work with pop music outright because I think they can bring something more dynamic to the table, and Dylan definitely fit the bill since he usually makes these really cool, emotive hip hop beats.

Right when I mapped out this song and sent it to Dylan, I ended up getting COVID (a very light dose, thankfully), which put me out of the game for a while. A few drowsy revisions during this time (on my part) and then coming back to it in full health totally galvanized me and made the song you can hear now. Live life (with a mask), love antibodies.

This song is about a subject I'm all too familiar with. It's about getting to a point in the early days of a relationship where it could work, but then you start to factor in everything working against you. In this case, it was me working against us. I was going through a hard breakup at the time and maybe it was easy for a certain somber chord regression to pass the litmus test. I'm not crying, you're crying!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

Related Stories

News > SNKT



