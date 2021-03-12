The Silk War Deliver 'Blue Hour' Video

New York City rockers The Silk War have released a video for new single "Blue Hour". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Come Evening", which is set to be released on May 14th.

The band had this to say about the single and the album, "Our new album Come Evening beckons the night, the darkness, a time of unknowing (not dissimilar to a pandemic) and urges the listener to find solace under its veil

"Our new single 'Blue Hour,' in particular, which refers to the 10-minute moment of twilight between night and day (normally only seen for nefarious reasons), captures this idea by detailing the burden of waiting.

In a time of waiting that is the pandemic, we are all waiting for things to go away, to come back, to find our true selves again. To see the Blue Hour is to live in waiting; waiting for someone to make your life better because you don't know how.

"We urge the listener and viewer of the music video for 'Blue Hour' to become aware of the self, in all of the anxiety, the depression, the waiting, because it all serves as a platform for the self. We embrace this darkness and we cannot wait for everyone to immerse themselves in it." Watch the video below:

