Neil Young Previews 'Down By The River' From Young Shakespeare

(hennemusic) Neil Young is previewing the March 26 release of his vintage 1971 solo concert recording and film, "Young Shakespeare", with video footage of a performance of his 1969 classic, "Down By The River", from the package.
The set captures Young in performance the Shakespeare Theater in Stratford, CT, which the singer has previously confirmed is "the earliest known film of any of my performances."
Coming just two months after the release of "After The Gold Rush" and three days after a legendary show at Toronto's Massey Hall (released officially in 2007), the concert was recorded for presentation on German TV later that year but was not publicly available until now.
The original 50 year-old analog tapes have been restored, making available early acoustic recordings of two "After The Gold Rush" songs, a number of "Harvest" tunes a year before they would be released, and fan favorites.
"Young Shakespeare" will be available on vinyl, CD while a stand-alone DVD of the concert will be available exclusively through The Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives.
A Deluxe Box Set Edition will include vinyl, CD, and the DVD, while fans who purchase the CD, LP or Box set from the NYA Greedy Hand Store will also receive free hi-res digital audio downloads from the Xstream Store at NYA. Watch the video here.
