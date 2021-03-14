Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton Sells Half Of His Music Publishing

Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton is the latest music star to sell a portion of his publishing. He has sold half of his music publishing and all of his worldwide administration rights to Reach Music Publishing.
The deal includes his songwriting credits with Judas Priest of almost 200 songs spanning from 1979 through their latest studio album, 2018's "Firepower", and it also includes his two solo albums "Baptizm Of Fire" and "Edge of the World," according to Music Business Worldwide.
He had this to say about the deal, "I deliberated for a long time on whether to relinquish 50% of my publishing to another company and realized as soon as I had a conversation with Michael Closter and Scott Rubin from Reach Music just how knowledgeable they are of both mine and Judas Priest's catalog and that they would be really pro-active with the songs.
"I believe I now have a team who understand and are geared up to deal with metal and look forward to working together in the future!"
Michael Anthony Wanted To Jam With David Lee Roth At Residency- KISS Star Paul Stanley Shares New Soul Station Performance Video- Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton- more.
