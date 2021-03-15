Danko Jones Declare 'I Want Out' with New Single and Video

Canadian rockers Danko Jones have released a music video for their brand new single, "I Want Out", which is the first track revealed from their forthcoming album.

The new record, the band's 10th studio album, will be entitled "Power Trio" and is set to be released on August 27th. It also sees the band returning to their original label Sonic Unyon Records.

"Power Trio" was produced by Eric Ratz, who also worked with the band on their 2017 release "Wild Cat and 2015 album "bloodlusty Fire Music". See the tracklisting and watch the new video below:





Power Trio" Tracklist:

01. I Want Out02. Good Lookin'03. Saturday04. Ship of Lies05. Raise Some Hell06. Blue Jean Denim Jumpsuit07. Get To You08. Dangerous Kiss09. Let's Rock Together10. Dangerous Kiss11. Start The Show

