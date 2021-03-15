John Lennon's Mother Video Remastered In 4K

The John Lennon Estate has released a newly updated video for the 1970 song "Mother," which comes from the forthcoming expanded Lennon/Plastic Ono Band "The Ultimate Collection" that is set to be released on April 16th.

The video has been completely reconstructed from the original photographs, remastered in 4K and upgraded with the new "Ultimate Mix," and features John's personal photos.

The video was first created in 2003 for the DVD release, "Lennon Legend: The Very Best of John Lennon," and also included photographs by Bob Gruen, Stanley Parkes, Geoff Rhind, Robert Freeman, Jack Mitchell, Iain Macmillan, Paul Goresh, Joyce Ravid and many others. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings Part Of Plastic Ono Band Reissue

The Black Crowes Cover John Lennon Classic 'Jealous Guy'

David Bowie Birthday Single Features John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers

Chris Cornell's Cover Of John Lennon Classic Lyric Video Streaming

David Bowie Birthday Single To Feature John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers

Yes Streaming Their Take On John Lennon's 'Imagine'

John Lennon 'Dear John' Tribute Concert Announced

Aftermath Give John Lennon Classic Unique Makeover

Rolling Stones Share John Lennon Led Supergroup Performance 2019 In Review

News > John Lennon



