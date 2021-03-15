.

LP Recruits Jaime King For 'One Last Time' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-15-2021

LP photo courtesy Scoop Marketing

LP has recruited actress Jaime King to costar in her brand new video for her single "One Last Time", which is the third single from LP's forthcoming album that will release later this year.

The clip was filmed at the historic Paramour Estate in Los Angeles and was directed by Stephen "Norswrthy" Schofield. LP had this to say about the clip, "The video for 'One Last Time' is trying to capture the inherent drama of the song, of course, where the days that you share with your love and your friends mean truly everything in the end. We never know who or what will take us away from those moments."

She said of the song, "It about the fleeting nature of relationships, romantic or otherwise, and how every moment is precious. No matter how little or much we get of someone we find ourselves fantasizing about the past with them and the things we wished we'd said or done before our time together was through." Watch the video below:


