Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival

Legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant's new band Saving Grace have been announced as a one of the headliners for this year's Black Deer Festival.

The Americana and country music focused festival will be taking place on June 25th, 26th and 27th at the grounds of one of Britain's oldest deer parks, Eridge Park, in Kent.

The festival will also feature performances from Van Morrison, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Imelda May, Jade Bird, Ward Thomas and more. See the full lineup here.



