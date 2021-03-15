.

Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival

Michael Angulia | 03-15-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Saving Grace event poster

Legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant's new band Saving Grace have been announced as a one of the headliners for this year's Black Deer Festival.

The Americana and country music focused festival will be taking place on June 25th, 26th and 27th at the grounds of one of Britain's oldest deer parks, Eridge Park, in Kent.

The festival will also feature performances from Van Morrison, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Imelda May, Jade Bird, Ward Thomas and more. See the full lineup here.

Related Stories


Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival

News > Saving Grace

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online- Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival- Journey Frontman Rocks Queen Classic- more

Michael Anthony Wanted To Jam With David Lee Roth At Residency- KISS Star Paul Stanley Shares New Soul Station Performance Video- Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton- more

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Upset Over Dio Era Song Leak- Queen Share Trailer For Launch Of Online Video Series- Disturbed Cancel Their The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour- more

Imagine Dragons Return With Two New Songs- Korn Announce Monumental Streaming Event- Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'- Rob Zombie- Chad Gray- more

Reviews

Apache Rose - Attention!

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2

Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online

Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival

Journey Frontman Shares Video Of Rocking Queen Classic

John Lennon's Mother Video Remastered In 4K

Danko Jones Declare 'I Want Out' with New Single and Video

Morse, Portnoy, George Bringing Cover To Cover To Vinyl

The Gaslight Anthem Offshoot Forgivers Release Debut Song and Video

The Contortionist, Within The Ruins Lead eOne Livestream