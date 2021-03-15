Morse, Portnoy, George Bringing Cover To Cover To Vinyl

Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy and Randy George have shared good news for vinyl fans, they will be issuing their "Cover To Cover" and "Cover 2 Cover" albums on the format on April 23rd.
Both albums will be released as gatefold 180g 2LP plus CD packages. Portnoy said of the Cover To Cover series, "One of the first things myself, Neal and Randy usually start talking about what we can cover when we gather for one of Neal's solo albums, should we have some leftover time at the end of the session. Most of the songs are rooted in the 60s and 70s and are songs / bands we grew up with."
George added, "We all share an attachment for this era of music, so we each throw out song ideas, see what sticks, and record the ones we like the most!"
Morse, Portnoy And George Cover Gerry Rafferty Hit 2020 In Review
Morse, Portnoy, George Release Video For 'Hymn 43'
Morse, Portnoy & George Release Video For Cover Of Ringo Classic
Morse, Portnoy And George Cover Gerry Rafferty's 'Baker Street'
Morse, Portnoy & George Announce 'Cov3r To Cov3r'
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online- Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival- Journey Frontman Rocks Queen Classic- more
Michael Anthony Wanted To Jam With David Lee Roth At Residency- KISS Star Paul Stanley Shares New Soul Station Performance Video- Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton- more
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Upset Over Dio Era Song Leak- Queen Share Trailer For Launch Of Online Video Series- Disturbed Cancel Their The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour- more
Imagine Dragons Return With Two New Songs- Korn Announce Monumental Streaming Event- Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'- Rob Zombie- Chad Gray- more
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online
Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival
Journey Frontman Shares Video Of Rocking Queen Classic
John Lennon's Mother Video Remastered In 4K
Danko Jones Declare 'I Want Out' with New Single and Video
Morse, Portnoy, George Bringing Cover To Cover To Vinyl
The Gaslight Anthem Offshoot Forgivers Release Debut Song and Video
The Contortionist, Within The Ruins Lead eOne Livestream