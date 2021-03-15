.

Scott Helman Releases 'Good Problems' Remix Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-15-2021

Scott Helman video still courtesy Warner Records

Canadian singer/songwriter Scott Helman has released a music video for his new "Good Problems" (Remix) by Grammy-winning producer Miles Walker.

The video features is real-life girlfriend, Katya Cybulsky, and was directed by longtime collaborator Ben Knechtel, who helmed the Juno Award Music Video Of The Year nominated clip for "Wait No More."

Scott had this to say about the remix and video, "I'm so proud of this song - it was so cathartic to write about these traumas, and once the remix came together it was even MORE cathartic to hear them in the context of a BOP.

"I'm so glad I took a back seat for this video and just focused on my and Kat's connection because that's ultimately what the song is about, and what the video deserves." Watch the video below:


