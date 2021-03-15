Sullivan King Recruits Spencer From Ice Nine Kills For 'Venomous'

Sullivan King (Keaton Prescott) has released a new single called "Venomous", which features a guest appearance from Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills.

Keaton had this to say about the new track,"Couldn't be more stoked to be releasing a song that really sits outside of what people are used to hearing from me.

"It's the first track of mine that breaks away from a regular dance record and embraces the embodiment of a loud as f*** rock record. This is also the first record I got to crush with the legend John Feldmann, he seriously is such a beast. Big love to Spencer from INK for jumping on this one too!!" Stream the song below:

Related Stories

News > Sullivan King



