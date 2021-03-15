.

Sullivan King Recruits Spencer From Ice Nine Kills For 'Venomous'

Keavin Wiggins | 03-15-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sullivan King single art

Sullivan King (Keaton Prescott) has released a new single called "Venomous", which features a guest appearance from Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills.

Keaton had this to say about the new track,"Couldn't be more stoked to be releasing a song that really sits outside of what people are used to hearing from me.

"It's the first track of mine that breaks away from a regular dance record and embraces the embodiment of a loud as f*** rock record. This is also the first record I got to crush with the legend John Feldmann, he seriously is such a beast. Big love to Spencer from INK for jumping on this one too!!" Stream the song below:


Related Stories


Sullivan King Recruits Spencer From Ice Nine Kills For 'Venomous'

News > Sullivan King

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online- Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival- Journey Frontman Rocks Queen Classic- more

Michael Anthony Wanted To Jam With David Lee Roth At Residency- KISS Star Paul Stanley Shares New Soul Station Performance Video- Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton- more

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Upset Over Dio Era Song Leak- Queen Share Trailer For Launch Of Online Video Series- Disturbed Cancel Their The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour- more

Imagine Dragons Return With Two New Songs- Korn Announce Monumental Streaming Event- Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'- Rob Zombie- Chad Gray- more

Reviews

Apache Rose - Attention!

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2

Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online

Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival

Journey Frontman Shares Video Of Rocking Queen Classic

John Lennon's Mother Video Remastered In 4K

Danko Jones Declare 'I Want Out' with New Single and Video

Morse, Portnoy, George Bringing Cover To Cover To Vinyl

The Gaslight Anthem Offshoot Forgivers Release Debut Song and Video

The Contortionist, Within The Ruins Lead eOne Livestream