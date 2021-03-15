The Drowned God Stream New Song 'Gnashing Of Teeth'

Philly rockers The Drowned God are streaming their new song "Gnashing Of Teeth". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Pale Home", which is set to hit stores on March 26th.

The band had this to say about the new track, "'Gnashing of Teeth' was recorded during the lockdown in 2020. It is the embodiment of the chaos and uncertainty that we all felt last year.

"We really wanted to capture something gritty, dark, punishing, and vast. The ideas contributed by our producer, Seth Manchester (Machines With Magnets), really pushed this song into new territory for us.

"Cormac McCarthy's 'The Road' was a huge lyrical and tonal inspiration, as well." Stream the song below:

