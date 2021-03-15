The Gaslight Anthem Offshoot Forgivers Release Debut Song and Video

Forgivers, the new alt rock band featuring members of The Gaslight Anthem, The Ratchets, Let Me Run, have released a music video for their debut single "Some Future".
Drawing inspiration from bands like The Clash, The Cure, Jesus and Mary Chain, and Oasis the band features The Gaslight Anthem's Alex Rosamilia and Alex Levine, along with The Ratchets' Jed Winokur and Trevor Reddell of Let Me Run, Dead Swords and D'Arcy fame.
"We want this to be a little more thoughtful than what's out there - sensible yet senseless," says Winokur. "We're just going to put things together that create tension, and see what comes of it. And if they come out sounding classic and happy and sad at the same time, then that's kind of the goal."
"I'm trying to get back to what I could have been doing this entire time but was too blind to see it," says Rosamilia. "Music is fun again. I feel like I'm getting to do this all over again with the knowledge that I have, and I want to make sure that I do it right."
"And the four of us have done this so many times with other people," adds Levine, "that we know when it feels right and when it really feels right. And this really, really feels right." Watch the video below:
