The Wrecks Declare 'I Want My Life Back Now'

Alt-rockers The Wrecks are streaming their brand new single "I Want My Life Back Now", which is the follow-up to their late 2020 released EP called "Static".

Frontman Nick Anderson had this to say about the new song, "Contrary to the suspiciously timely nature of the song's title, 'I Want My Life Back Now' is not a Covid-19 cash-grab.

"Although, if you can imagine going through a break-up in the middle of an already devastatingly lonely global pandemic, this song might resonate a bit." Stream the single below:

