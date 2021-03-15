This Wild Life Release Pokemon Inspired Video

This Wild Life have released a Pokeman inspired music video for their new single "You Swore Your Love Would Burn", which is the follow up to their previous single "Nothing Hurts Like Love For The First Time".

The two tracks are the group's first independently released singles since they parted ways with Epitaph Record late in 2020. While the new single is a break-up song, Pokemon was the inspiration for the video.

Kevin Jordan explains, "My love for emo and Pokemon meet in our new music video 'You Swore Your Love Would Burn'. We made this video 100% DIY with $20 Animation Software, 10,000 hours of Pokemon gameplay experience, and a dream. Hope you love it." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

This Wild Life Release 'Hold You Here' Video

News > This Wild Life



