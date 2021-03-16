Banners Share New Song 'If I Don't Have You'

Banners, fronted by Michael Nelson, have released a lyric video for their new single "If I Didn't Have You". The song comes from their forthcoming EP, which is coming this spring.
"If I Didn't Have You" is the follow up to their hit single "Someone To You" and frontman Michael Nelson had this to say about the theme of the track, "This pandemic should serve as a reminder of what we are all capable of individually and as a collective. We've all looked after one another, kept each other going.
"It's shown me what's important and what isn't. The things that I could live without and the things I truly need that maybe I didn't appreciate properly. The people, the hugs, the kisses. The people." Watch the lyric video below:
