Corrado Rustici Releases New Solo Album 'Interfulgent'

Corrado Rustici, a founding member of celebrated 70's prog act Cervello and jazz-rock group Nova, has released his new instrumental solo album "Interfulgent".
Cervello has performed and recorded with the likes of Phil Collins, Allan Holdsworth, Herbie Hancock and Miles Davis through his 40 year career, which has also seen him become one of Italy's most successful producers.
He performed all of the music on the album, with some additional contributions from keyboardist Alex Argento (Icefish). "Alex contributed with some great ideas" said Corrado, "even though it was the first time that we worked together it soon became apparent that we both shared a lot of human and artistic common grounds."
Rustinci says that the album it as "an artistic interpretation of a profound desire to transcend the socio-cultural darkness that surrounds us with the help of new concepts, metaphorically represented on the cover by a luminous object... a harbinger of better times ahead." Check out the video for the single "Night Of The Jackal" below:
Wolfgang Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys- Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation'- Sammy Hagar- U2- Imagine Dragons- Atreyu- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online- Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival- Journey Frontman Rocks Queen Classic- more
Michael Anthony Wanted To Jam With David Lee Roth At Residency- KISS Star Paul Stanley Shares New Soul Station Performance Video- Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton- more
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Upset Over Dio Era Song Leak- Queen Share Trailer For Launch Of Online Video Series- Disturbed Cancel Their The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour- more
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Wolfgang Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys
Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation' Says Leach
Sammy Hagar Shares New Lockdown Session Video
U2 Launching Concert Streaming Series On St. Patrick's Day
Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Follow You' Video
Atreyu Recruit Travis Barker For 'Warrior'
Kenny Chesney Delivers 'Knowing You' Video
Type O Negative Offshoot Silvertomb Release 'So True' Video