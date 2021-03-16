.

Former Metal Edge Magazine Editor Gerri Miller Passes Away

Keavin Wiggins | 03-16-2021

Gerri Miller official Facebook page photo

Former Metal Edge Magazine editor Gerri Miller has passed away according to message posted on her official Facebook page. A number of artists have paid tribute including KISS, Sebastian Bach, Warrant and more

The following message was shared on her Facebook page on Monday (March 15th), "It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness we announce the passing of Steve's sister Gerri. May she Rest In Peace forever."

KISS paid tribute with the follow: "We are saddened by the passing of our friend Gerri Miller. RIP. She was a champion of so many bands during her time at Metal Edge magazine and loved the music and scene of it all. Our deepest sympathies to her family & friends."

Warrant: RIP Gerri Miller from Metal Edge Magazine [broken heart] She gave @warrantrocks our first national press before we had a record deal and was a huge supporter of 80s Rock Bands. Thank You for all your support and God Bless in Heaven"

Former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach: "Was literally just tweeting about Gerri last week wondering where was she? I never understood why she wasn't all over the internet she did so much for rock and roll rest in peace Gerri Miller"

Anthrax's Charlie Benante: "I am very sad to hear this. We loved Gerri , she was such a Huge part of the success of so many bands. I will never forget her"

Stryper: "God bless you Gerri Miller🙏 When many others did not, you always included Stryper in the Metal Edge Magazine - you interviewed us many times and you were so generous to the band. You played a very important role in our rise to the top back in the 80's. We will forever be grateful and we will never forget. Until we meet again"

