.

Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Follow You' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-16-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Imagine Dragons video still courtesy Full Coverage Communications

Imagine Dragons have released a music video for their new single "Follow You" that stars actors and real-life couple Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson.

The video was filmed inside The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and was directed by Matt Eastin. In the clip "McElhenney and Olson find themselves preparing for a surprise, private birthday concert planned by Olson for McElhenney featuring his favorite band. It doesn't take long to uncover that she perhaps booked her favorite band before Imagine Dragons take to the stage for a performance of 'Follow You' full of fantastical twists, romance, and... some bare chests," according to the official announcement.

Dan Reynolds wrote the song after getting back together and eventually re-marrying his wife after a 7-month separation a few years ago. "I wanted [the song] to represent a love that is realistic. One where love isn't perfect, but it endures," Reynolds said about the track. Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Follow You' Video

Imagine Dragons Return With Two New Songs

Imagine Dragons Frontman Reacts To 'Vile' Criticisms

Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'

Imagine Dragons TV Concert Special Preview Goes Online

Imagine Dragons Stream New Song and Going Late Night On TV

Imagine Dragons Release 'Next to Me' Short Film

Imagine Dragons And Maroon 5 Lead NCAA March Madness Festival

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds On The Duality Of Fame

Linkin Park and Imagine Dragons Top Rock Sales Last Year

News > Imagine Dragons

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys- Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation'- Sammy Hagar- U2- Imagine Dragons- Atreyu- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online- Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival- Journey Frontman Rocks Queen Classic- more

Michael Anthony Wanted To Jam With David Lee Roth At Residency- KISS Star Paul Stanley Shares New Soul Station Performance Video- Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton- more

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Upset Over Dio Era Song Leak- Queen Share Trailer For Launch Of Online Video Series- Disturbed Cancel Their The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour- more

Reviews

Apache Rose - Attention!

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2

Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder

advertisement
Latest News

Wolfgang Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys

Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation' Says Leach

Sammy Hagar Shares New Lockdown Session Video

U2 Launching Concert Streaming Series On St. Patrick's Day

Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Follow You' Video

Atreyu Recruit Travis Barker For 'Warrior'

Kenny Chesney Delivers 'Knowing You' Video

Type O Negative Offshoot Silvertomb Release 'So True' Video