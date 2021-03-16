Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Follow You' Video

Imagine Dragons have released a music video for their new single "Follow You" that stars actors and real-life couple Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson.

The video was filmed inside The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and was directed by Matt Eastin. In the clip "McElhenney and Olson find themselves preparing for a surprise, private birthday concert planned by Olson for McElhenney featuring his favorite band. It doesn't take long to uncover that she perhaps booked her favorite band before Imagine Dragons take to the stage for a performance of 'Follow You' full of fantastical twists, romance, and... some bare chests," according to the official announcement.

Dan Reynolds wrote the song after getting back together and eventually re-marrying his wife after a 7-month separation a few years ago. "I wanted [the song] to represent a love that is realistic. One where love isn't perfect, but it endures," Reynolds said about the track. Watch the video below:

