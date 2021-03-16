.

Lacuna Coil Launching Official Card Game 'Horns Up!'

Keavin Wiggins | 03-16-2021

Lacuna Coil game promo

Lacuna Coil has announced that they will launching their official card game called "Horns Up!", which they say was inspired by the shutdown of the live music business.

They had this to say, A message states: "Game takes place at a Lacuna Coil Show (remember those??), your goal is to be the first to reach the stage. Presales start on March 26th."

They add these details about Kickstarter exclusives, "Early birds get a discount, plus exclusive limited edition gadgets. Shipping worldwide this fall! Follow here to be notified when presales start!"

The Head Game Designer Tommi, shared, "until my 28th birthday, I never had a roof over my head during my holidays. Just a tent in a camping site at a metal festival."

