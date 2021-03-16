U2 Launching Concert Streaming Series On St. Patrick's Day

U2 will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day (March 17th) this year by launching their brand new "U2: The Virtual Road", streaming concert series on their official YouTube Channel.

The series will feature four concerts that will be broadcast for the first time and will be available to view for just 48 hours. Three of the shows, Slane, Red Rocks, and Mexico, have never been available digitally, according to UMe.

They will be launching the series on March 17th with the broadcast of U2 Go Home: Live From Slane Castle which celebrated the band's return to the legendary Irish concert site on September 1, 2001.

The second show in the series will be broadcast on March 25th featuring U2: Live At Red Rocks recorded on June 5, 1983, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, the United States, on the band's War Tour.

On April 1st they will share their The PopMart Tour stop in Mexico City from December 1997 at the Foro Sol Stadium. As a bonus fans will see Carla Morrison open for the band, only on YouTube, for a very special one-off performance ahead of Popmart: Live From Mexico City.

April 10th will feature the launch of the band's December 2015 concert where the band returned to Paris less than a month after the November 13th terrorist attacks on the city for two rescheduled shows. iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE: Live in Paris marked the final performance on the tour, an unforgettable evening which included an emotional performance of Patti Smith's 'People Have The Power.' The will broadcast the show for the very first time, with the French band Feu! Chatterton on support.

The band had this to say, "Every show is memorable for us, but these four particularly so... It's exciting to be on the road again... Embracing all the wonder of the virtual road... And especially exciting to be joined by such a brilliant line-up of fellow travelers in Dermot Kennedy, Fontaines D.C., Carla Morrison, and Feu! Chatterton."

Dan Chalmers, Director of YouTube Music for EMEA, added, "It's fantastic that YouTube is partnering with U2 for this exclusive broadcast. The four concerts featured in The Virtual Road are the most memorable and iconic in the band's history and indeed rock history at large. As one of the world's best-selling music artists, U2 have been at the top of the global rock scene for the past four decades. When they perform, the world takes notice - their performances are always a landmark moment for music lovers around the world. We're proud to be providing the platform for an artist that has come to embody the definitive live music experience." Watch the trailer below:

Related Stories

U2's Bono and The Edge Unplug For Cover Of 'Stairway To Heaven' 2020 In Review

Volbeat Broke U2 Chart Record 2020 In Review

U2 Classic Gets Country Makeover From Paul Bogart

U2 Share 2001 Boston Performance Video Of Elevation

U2 Stream 2001 Performance Of Stay (Faraway, So Close!)

U2 Share 2001 Performance Of 'Beautiful Day'

U2 Revive Million Dollar Hotel Track For 20th Anniversary Reissue

U2 Stream Unreleased Track 'Levitate'

U2 Unplug For 'Leave Behind' Anniversary Reissue

News > U2



