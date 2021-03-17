Myles Kennedy Streams New Epic 'The Ides Of March'

Alter Bridge and Slash and the Conspirators frontman Myles Kennedy has released an online stream of the epic title track to his forthcoming album "The Ides Of March".
The album is set to be released on May 14th and Myles had this to say about the 7:39 long title cut, "Written quickly one night after having a few drinks, it was an attempt to sum up what so many of us felt during the beginning of the pandemic.
"We were bored, frustrated and self-medicating to avoid going stir crazy. "What I like about the narrative, is it pushes the idea that if everything is going to hell, at least try and do it in a celebratory fashion." Stream the song below:
