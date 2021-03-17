Puscifer Announce Special Streaming Event

Puscifer will be celebrating frontman Maynard James Keenan's birthday on April 17th by launching a special streaming event called "Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents featuring Money $hot by Puscifer".
The special presentation will debuts on April 17 at 2:00 pm Pacific/5:00 pm Eastern/10:00 pm UK/11:00 pm EU and remains on-demand for 72 hours and "reprises the Luchador-infused performances surrounding the band's 2016 album, Money $hot (which will be played in its entirety)," according to the announcement.
Keenan had this to say, "In this prequel to his alleged abduction during Existential Reckoning, we find Billy D trudging through what has been referred to as the Bermuda Triangle of the Southwest.
"As is common within the Puscifer Vortex, Time and Logic have no home out here. Let that go. Just strap in for another magnificent ride through our collective Grey Matter."
Watch the trailer below:
