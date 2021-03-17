.

Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Announces CMFTour

Keavin Wiggins | 03-17-2021

Corey Taylor tour poster

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has announced that he will be hitting the road for a tour this spring in support of his debut solo album "CMFT".

Billed as "socially distances and Covid-19 safe", the CMFTour will include tracks from Corey's 2020 solo album, along with select songs from Slipknot and Stone Sour.

The tour is set to kick off on May 18th in Tempe, AZ The Marquee Backyard and will be wrapping up on June 19th in Lincoln, NE at the Bourbon Theatre. See the dates below:

CMFTour Dates


5/18 Tempe, AZ The Marquee Backyard
5/20 Lubbock, TX Lonestar Event Center
5/21 San Antonio, TX Vibes Event Center
5/22 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
5/24 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Outdoors
5/26 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom
5/28 St. Louis, MO Pop's
5/29 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
5/30 Chattanooga, TN The Signal
6/1 Belvidere, IL The Apollo Theatre
6/3 Green Bay, WI Epic Event Center
6/5 Fort Wayne, IN Piere's Entertainment Center
6/7 Joliet, IL The Forge
6/11 Detroit, MI Harpo's
6/12 East Moline, IL Rust Belt
6/15 Dubuque, IA Five Flags Event Center
6/17 Des Moines, IA Horizon Event Center
6/18 Wichita, KS The Cotillion Ballroom
6/19 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre

