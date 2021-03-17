Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Announces CMFTour

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has announced that he will be hitting the road for a tour this spring in support of his debut solo album "CMFT".

Billed as "socially distances and Covid-19 safe", the CMFTour will include tracks from Corey's 2020 solo album, along with select songs from Slipknot and Stone Sour.

The tour is set to kick off on May 18th in Tempe, AZ The Marquee Backyard and will be wrapping up on June 19th in Lincoln, NE at the Bourbon Theatre. See the dates below:

CMFTour Dates

5/18 Tempe, AZ The Marquee Backyard5/20 Lubbock, TX Lonestar Event Center5/21 San Antonio, TX Vibes Event Center5/22 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall5/24 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Outdoors5/26 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom5/28 St. Louis, MO Pop's5/29 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works5/30 Chattanooga, TN The Signal6/1 Belvidere, IL The Apollo Theatre6/3 Green Bay, WI Epic Event Center6/5 Fort Wayne, IN Piere's Entertainment Center6/7 Joliet, IL The Forge6/11 Detroit, MI Harpo's6/12 East Moline, IL Rust Belt6/15 Dubuque, IA Five Flags Event Center6/17 Des Moines, IA Horizon Event Center6/18 Wichita, KS The Cotillion Ballroom6/19 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre

Related Stories

Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'

Corey Taylor Releases 'Samantha's Gone' Video

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax 2020 In Review

Metallica, Mastodon, Corey Taylor Lead Alice In Chains Tribute

Slipknot Discussing Doing New Album Next Year Says Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Black Eyes Blue'

Corey Taylor Shares 'Halfway Down' Video From Forum Or Against 'Em Event

Corey Taylor Shares Rehearsal Footage For Forum Or Against 'Em Livestream

Corey Taylor Releases 'Culture Head' Video

News > Corey Taylor



