Black Orchid Empire Invite Fans To 'Come In' For Live Session Video

Black Orchid Empire have released a live session video for their new song "Come In". The track comes from their forthcoming "Live In The Studio" EP, which is due April 16th, 2021.

Guitarist and singer Paul Visser had this to say about the new EP, "Playing live in front of an audience is always an incredible experience, but much of our music was created in a more personal and isolated place.

"Filming three of our favorite songs in the room in which so many of them were written, thrashed out, and recorded was an amazing experience which we can't wait to share!" Watch the video below:

